Inter Part-2 Results 2023 date announced

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE Lahore, and other boards have decided to declare the results of Class 12 (SSC-II) on September 12.
The results for Intermediate Part II can be checked through the official website of boards while full gazettes will also be published by all boards on the same date.
If you are having trouble getting internet access, you can also get results by sending roll numbers in a text message as well.
Other education boards including Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce their results on September 12.
The 12th standard results for 2023 are keenly awaited by all students who have already applied in universities for undergraduate programs.
The main platform for accessing results is the website of BISE Lahore, although applicants may also check their results via SMS service.
Students at BISE Lahore can access results by texting their roll number to 80029. Sending their roll numbers to the numbers provided below will allow students from different cities to check their results.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 20, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,532
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.