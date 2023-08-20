Search

Pakistan

Inter Part-2 Results 2023 date announced

07:28 PM | 20 Aug, 2023
Inter Part-2 Results 2023 date announced
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE Lahore, and other boards have decided to declare the results of Class 12 (SSC-II) on September 12.

The results for Intermediate Part II can be checked through the official website of boards while full gazettes will also be published by all boards on the same date.

If you are having trouble getting internet access, you can also get results by sending roll numbers in a text message as well.

Other education boards including Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce their results on September 12.

The 12th standard results for 2023 are keenly awaited by all students who have already applied in universities for undergraduate programs.

BISE Lahore Intermediate Part II Results 2023

The main platform for accessing results is the website of BISE Lahore, although applicants may also check their results via SMS service.

Students at BISE Lahore can access results by texting their roll number to 80029. Sending their roll numbers to the numbers provided below will allow students from different cities to check their results.

  • Faisalabad: 800240
  • Dera Ghazi Khan: 800295
  • Gujranwala: 800299
  • Bahawalpur: 800298
  • Sargodha: 800290
  • Sahiwal: 800292
  • Multan: 800293

Web Desk
