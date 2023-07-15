Punjab announces dates for Matric, Intermediate exam results

LAHORE – Punjab education boards have announced the dates for the results of the annual examination of matriculation and intermediate.

Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC) has decided that the result for class 10th will be announced on July 31, 2023, and the result for class 9th will be announced on August 22, 2023.

Earlier, the annual examination of class 9th exams started on April 18, and class 10th exams were held in the first half of April.

The recent meeting of PBCC was attended by Chairpersons of BISE Lahore, Bahawalpur, DGKhan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Sargodha.