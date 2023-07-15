Matric, intermediate passing marks to be increased to 40 percent across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Passing the matriculation and intermediate exams will become more difficult for students in Pakistan as all education boards have decided to increase passing marks from 33 to 40 percent.

All education boards are following Federal Board to increase the passing marks and the students will not be promoted to the next grades over failure in more than two subjects.

In the recent 2-day meeting, officials decided that the minimum passing marks should be 40 out of 100, and the committee agreed to make Quran study compulsory for Matric and Inter students.

Furthermore, chairmen of the boards also decided that a uniform result card will be introduced across Pakistan while officials decided to delay the examination schedule from May-June instead of March-April.

Board members also decided to appoint the Chairman of the Inter-board Sports Committee.