Karachi weather forecast

KARACHI – Met Office has predicted showers of varying intensities for parts of the southeastern province including the provincial capital Karachi for the next couple of days.

In the fresh advisory, Pakistan Meteorological Department said as per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea penetrated upper and central parts of Pakistan and under new system, the rain will batter Karachi and other regions.

It further mentioned that a westerly wave is also likely to enter upper parts of the country over the weekend. The temperature of Karachi will remain 31-35 degree Celsius during the next couple of days while officials warned of urban flooding amid upcoming rain spell.

PMD said high velocity winds could cause damage to dilapidated structures and it urged masses to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Meanwhile, rain along with wind-thundershower is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas till July 16.