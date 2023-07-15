Search

14th National Men, Women Ju-Jitsu Championship inaugurated in Abbottabad

Web Desk 12:06 PM | 15 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE - The 14th National Ju-Jitsu Championship got underway on Friday at Post Graduate College Abbottabad, where male and female teams from across country are taking part. 

Additional Commissioner Hazara Arshad Khan inaugurated the championship in the presence of Chairman Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF) Khalil Ahmad Khan, Secretary Tariq Ali, RSO Ahmad Zaman, DSOs Aqib (Haripur), M Bashir (Abbottabad), Organizing Secretary Tehseen Ullah Khan, Tariq Mehmood and others.  

The male and female players from Army, Navy, Wapda, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, GB, AJK and KP are participating in different weight categories of the teams and individual weights events. Wapda dominated the first day with 8 gold medals while Pakistan Navy grabbed four golds and Pakistan Army bagged two.  

Speaking on the occasion, PJJF Chairman Khalil Ahmad Khan said: "Pakistan is good seeding in the Asia and most of the players that are part of the championship are either Asian gold, silver and bronze medalists or South Asian champions. Pakistan is among the top two countries of the world. Pakistani men and women players are ranked two in the world, which is a great achievement on part of Ju-Jitsu, a Japanese Martial Arts.  

KPJJA Secretary Tahseenullah Khan thanked the district administration Abbottabad, Directorate General Sports KP and RSO for sponsoring the championship. "The championship is being played under the aegis of KPJJA, Abbottabad District Ju-Jitsu Association and with the collaboration of Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation.” 

He also thanked the Principal of Post Graduate College Abbottabad No. 1 Mumtaz Ali for extending all-out support to the players during the championship. He also thanked Khalid Noor and Shah Faisal for extending all-out support to him for the smooth conduct of the championship.

