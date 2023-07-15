14th National Men, Women Ju-Jitsu Championship inaugurated in Abbottabad

LAHORE - The 14th National Ju-Jitsu Championship got underway on Friday at Post Graduate College Abbottabad, where male and female teams from across country are taking part.
Additional Commissioner Hazara Arshad Khan inaugurated the championship in the presence of Chairman Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF) Khalil Ahmad Khan, Secretary Tariq Ali, RSO Ahmad Zaman, DSOs Aqib (Haripur), M Bashir (Abbottabad), Organizing Secretary Tehseen Ullah Khan, Tariq Mehmood and others.
The male and female players from Army, Navy, Wapda, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, GB, AJK and KP are participating in different weight categories of the teams and individual weights events. Wapda dominated the first day with 8 gold medals while Pakistan Navy grabbed four golds and Pakistan Army bagged two.
Speaking on the occasion, PJJF Chairman Khalil Ahmad Khan said: "Pakistan is good seeding in the Asia and most of the players that are part of the championship are either Asian gold, silver and bronze medalists or South Asian champions. Pakistan is among the top two countries of the world. Pakistani men and women players are ranked two in the world, which is a great achievement on part of Ju-Jitsu, a Japanese Martial Arts.
KPJJA Secretary Tahseenullah Khan thanked the district administration Abbottabad, Directorate General Sports KP and RSO for sponsoring the championship. "The championship is being played under the aegis of KPJJA, Abbottabad District Ju-Jitsu Association and with the collaboration of Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation.”
He also thanked the Principal of Post Graduate College Abbottabad No. 1 Mumtaz Ali for extending all-out support to the players during the championship. He also thanked Khalid Noor and Shah Faisal for extending all-out support to him for the smooth conduct of the championship.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 15, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|361
|367.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.7
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Karachi
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Quetta
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Attock
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Multan
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,540
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.