Donald Trump opens inaugural Gaza Board of Peace session in Washington

WASHINGTON – The first formal meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace, established by US President Donald Trump, has begun in Washington, D.C., where the president is delivering an address.

According to international media reports, diplomatic delegations from around the world have arrived in Washington and posed for a group photograph alongside President Trump on the historic occasion.

The meeting is being held to oversee administrative and reconstruction affairs in Gaza following the ceasefire. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also attending the session as a special guest.

At the start of the meeting, President Trump and US Vice President JD Vance are scheduled to deliver keynote speeches. They will be followed by more than a dozen senior US officials and representatives associated with the Board of Peace.

Subsequently, over a dozen foreign leaders representing member countries of the Board of Peace will deliver brief remarks, presenting their views and proposals on Gaza’s reconstruction, security arrangements, humanitarian assistance, and long-term stability.

According to US officials, the objective of the Board of Peace is to establish an international administrative framework in Gaza after the end of the war to ensure peace, reconstruction, and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

However, the US initiative has drawn mixed reactions globally, with some quarters describing the plan as controversial.