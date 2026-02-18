Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistani to score century in T20 World Cup

COLOMBO – Sahibzada Farhan has become the second Pakistani batter in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to score a century.

According to details, Farhan played an unbeaten innings of 100 runs against Namibia in a crucial group-stage match.

This was his maiden T20 International century, making him the second Pakistani batter after Ahmed Shehzad to score a century in a T20 World Cup.

Ahmed Shehzad had scored his century against Bangladesh during the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Notably, this is the third century scored in the ongoing T20 World Cup. In previous editions of the tournament, no more than two centuries had been recorded.

In the current event, Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka scored a century against Australia, while Yuvraj Samra of Canada hit a hundred against New Zealand.