Four terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

LAKKI MARWAT – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday that security forces killed four militants during an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat district.

According to a statement issued from Rawalpindi on 19 February 2026, the operation was carried out on the night of February 18–19 after reports of the presence of militants described as “khwarij” belonging to what the military termed an India-backed proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

The ISPR said troops effectively engaged the militants’ hideout, and after an intense exchange of fire, four militants were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the dead suspects, who, according to the statement, had been involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area.

A sanitisation operation is underway to clear the area of any remaining militants. The military said counterterrorism operations under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” campaign, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan, would continue at full pace to eliminate what it described as foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.