Bilal Bin Saqib attends Exclusive Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Summit at Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON – Chairman of Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority and Minister of State Bilal Bin Saqib attended invitation-only gathering hosted by World Liberty Financial, a digital finance initiative linked to family of US President Donald Trump.

The private event took place at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach estate owned by Donald Trump, renowned for hosting high-profile political, business, and diplomatic meetings. The summit brought together carefully curated group of global leaders, including senior executives, regulators, policymakers, and prominent investors, emphasizing the exclusive nature of forum.

The event was organized and hosted by Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Zach Witkoff, and Alex Witkoff.

Distinguished attendees and speakers included David Solomon, Chairman and CEO, Goldman Sachs, Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq, Lynn Martin, President, New York Stock Exchange, Jenny Johnson, CEO, Franklin Templeton, Brian Armstrong, CEO, Coinbase, Michael Selig, Chairman, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Gianni Infantino, President, FIFA, Kevin O’Leary, investor and television personality, Kelly Loeffler, former US Senator and SBA Administrator, Bernie Moreno, US Senator, Ashley Moody, US Senator ann Changpeng Zhao, Founder of Binance.

The elite forum included influential global investors, AI researchers, and technology leaders from both the United States and international markets. Key discussions focused on the future of global financial infrastructure, digital assets, stablecoins, innovations in capital markets, and the evolving role of regulation in emerging financial technologies.

Bilal Bin Saqib’s participation highlighted Pakistan’s growing involvement in international dialogues shaping financial and technological innovation. His presence among top global policymakers and industry leaders coincides with Pakistan’s efforts to establish a robust framework for digital assets, promote financial innovation, and encourage responsible adoption of emerging technologies.

As Pakistan modernizes its financial systems and seeks a stronger presence in the global digital economy, engagement in high-level international forums reflects increasing recognition of the country’s regulatory direction and leadership. The summit concluded with closed-door sessions and private discussions, reinforcing its significance as a platform for influencing the next phase of global financial policy and market developments.