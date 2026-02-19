Hotels, Clinics, Educational Institutions required to connect with FBR within 7 days

KARACHI – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued strict deadline for hotels, marriage halls, beauty parlors, private clinics, and other businesses to register with the tax system, making it clear that no delay or negligence will be tolerated.

According to FBR notification, all businesses using Point of Sale (POS) machines must immediately link with FBR system. The directive specifically lists hotels, guest houses, marriage halls, clubs, inter-city transport operators, courier and cargo services, beauty parlors, slimming centers, massage centers, hair transplant and dental clinics, and other private clinics as mandatory registrants.

The notification goes further, making it clear that laboratories, veterinarians, diagnostic centers, X-ray centers, private hospitals, health clubs, swimming pools, fitness clubs, gyms, and chartered accountant firms must also register without delay.

Manufacturers, low-volume retailers, wholesalers, importers, and educational institutions such as schools, colleges, training centers, and universities with monthly fees are also required to register under the FBR system.

FBR stressed that Section 33 makes tax registration a fundamental requirement for all businesses. In addition to POS registration, businesses must provide one month of CCTV footage to FBR under Section 33B.

Authorities warned that any failure to comply will not be tolerated, signaling strict enforcement ahead. Businesses across Pakistan now face an unprecedented push to align with the government’s tax framework within just seven days.