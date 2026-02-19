Phf President Resigns After Imposing Ban On Hockey Captain Amad Butt

LAHORE – Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Tariq Bugti announced his resignation after imposing a two-year ban on the national team captain Amad Butt days after videos of mistreatment with players during Australia tour surfaced online.

The ban prevents Butt from playing in any domestic or international competitions during this period.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Bugti revealed that he had sent his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and took full responsibility for the current situation.

Bugti also highlighted the role of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in the problems faced during the Australia tour, particularly the failure to provide timely funding for hotel bookings.

He said the PHF lacked the necessary funds to manage the tour effectively, and despite multiple requests, the PSB took over two months to release the required payments.

Bugti requested that a committee be formed by the prime minister and Field Marshal Asim Munir to investigate the mishandling of the Pro League, ensuring that those responsible for the mismanagement are held accountable.

Despite the challenges, Bugti praised the performance of the Pakistan team, noting that their world ranking had improved from 18th to 13th, a significant achievement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s advisor, Rana Sanaullah, confirmed that an inquiry had been completed by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).