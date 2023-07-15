Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council established in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has formed the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council, including 9 members from the Armed Forces and Federal Ministry of Health.

Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council includes representatives from each region.

A notification issued by the federal cabinet confirmed the formation of Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council. Ijaz Ali Kalhari from Sindh, Azizullah Kakar from Balochistan, and Fazal Maula from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Farzana Zulfiqar Ali from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Shahid Hussain are elected members representing the regions.

Two council members of the body are Jawad Amin Khan and Dr GM Chaudhry.

The newly elected members of the body will meet next week to chalk out future strategy.