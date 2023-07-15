Janhvi Kapoor too hot to handle in latest photoshoot

MUMBAI – Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor came through and stole hearts with her booming acting career and the daughter of late legendary actress Sridevi and Indian film producer Boney Kapoor remained in the limelight, oozing oomph.

The Bawaal star stunned social media users as her viral pictures in a glamorous floral dress went viral on Instagram and other online portals.

The 26-year-old is known for slaying in all styles, while her latest look is not so different creating buzz.

B.Town star coupled her floral bust cut-out dress with minimal styling, which highlighted her perfectly toned figure. Dil se dil tak, she captioned the post, which was liked by hundreds of thousands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Kapoor made her acting debut with the Dhadak movie in 2018, and has appeared in several movies and projects over the years. She is also known for her fashion sense and has become a style icon for many young women in Asian nation.