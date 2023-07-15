Businessman sees more Pakistan-UAE business growth after new appointment 

DUBAI – Renowned businessman Shakeel Ahmad Meer has welcomed the appointment of UAE's new Minister of Investment Mohammed Alsuwaidi, calling him a visionary economist who has contributed greatly for the development of the Arab state.

Shakeel Ahmad Meer said Mohammed Alsuwaidi has a great vision not only for the UAE but also for Pakistan.

The businessman appreciated President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, for taking the right decision to appoint new Minister of Investment, Mohammed Alsuwaidi.

Shakeel Ahmad Meer said that Mohammed Alsuwaidi has previously worked hard to encourage investment in Pakistan and it was due to his efforts that many UAE based companies have invested in India and Pakistan over the last few years.

He said that Mr Alsuwaidi, managing director and chief executive of Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ, has been chosen to head up a newly created ministry aimed at shaping the nation's investment vision due to Alsuwaidi’s dynamic vision.

“The aim of the new ministry is to develop the country's investment vision, stimulate the investment environment internally and continuously enhance the competitiveness of our procedures and legislation to ensure that the country remains a global destination for investment and a major player in the global investment movement,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter after the appointment.

Shakeel Ahmad Meer said that Dubai now stresses to enhance the country's economic standing by cultivating an environment attractive to investment as well focusing on guiding the companies to invest abroad to earn profits and grow jobs. He said that in the last few months several Dubai-based companies have made major investments in Pakistan including in the Karachi sea port and the real estate sector.