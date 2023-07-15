Search

Late Arshad Sharif’s daughter Aleeza enters journalism field as reporter 

02:30 PM | 15 Jul, 2023
Source: Social media

KARACHI – The daughter of slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif has joined the field of journalism as a reporter.

Inspired by her father’s passion for investigative journalist, Aleeza Arshad has joined the private news channel, where late Arshad Sharif hosted a show on current affairs. 

Aleeza’s decision to enter the journalism field was hailed by the friends and colleagues of her later father. 

Arshad Sharif was killed when Kenyan police shot at his car on the outskirts of the Nairobi in late October 2022. Nairobi police later expressed regret over the incident, calling it a case of “mistaken identity”.

The murder drew massive condemnation with some claiming that it was planned assassination. Following the condemnation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to form a joint investigation team to unearth the facts. 

Furthermore, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has formed a commissioner to investigate the matter. 

