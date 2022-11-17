Killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was ‘pre-planned’ murder, says Kenyan HR Commission
Web Desk
12:48 PM | 17 Nov, 2022
Killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was 'pre-planned' murder, says Kenyan HR Commission
NAIROBI/ISLAMABAD – Kenya Human Rights Commission on Thursday declared the death of senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif a ‘pre-planned’ murder.

The prominent journalist and TV show host Arshad Sharif, a vocal critic of the incumbent government and institutions, was killed in the police shooting near Nairobi on October 23.

Shocking revelations surfaced as federal investigators visited the East African nation for a thorough probe. Amid the probe, Kenya Human Rights Commission Member Martin Mavenjina said Arshad Sharif was the victim of a ‘pre-planned murder’.

Citing details from investigation reports, he said it is clear that those who killed Arshad were trained attackers.

Last week, FIA Director General Mohsin Butt revealed that they were not allowed to meet one of the four shooters who had opened fire on the slain journalist.

He made these comments while hinting involvement of Kenyan law enforcers in the target killing of Sharif.

Pakistani investigation team grilled three Kenyan police shooters and their statements were seriously contradictory and illogical, officer said.

Arshad Sharif brutally tortured for over 2 hours ... 01:05 PM | 10 Nov, 2022

LAHORE – Slain journalist Arshad Shrif was tortured for two to three hours before he was shot dead from a ...

Last month, Arshad Sharif was shot dead on the outskirts of Nairobi city while the death of the government's critic sent shock waves across the country and prompted calls for thorough probe.

Arshad Sharif's mother handed over his ... 10:01 PM | 12 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is reported to have handed over the postmortem report of slain ...

