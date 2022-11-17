Pakistani among seven hanged in Kuwait's rare mass execution
HAWALLY – Kuwaiti authorities hanged seven prisoners including one Pakistani in the first executions in the last five years.
Reports in international media said the Arab nation hanged seven persons to death on Wednesday despite facing criticism from human rights activists.
A statement issued by officials confirmed that one Ethiopian woman and one Kuwaiti national were among those hanged, along with three Kuwaiti men, a Syrian and a Pakistani.
Those executed were convicted of planned murder in addition to various heinous crimes, reports said.
Following the mass execution, Amnesty International senior official called on Kuwaiti authorities to change death sentences to extended prison terms and review stern laws.
As the event made headlines, European Commission VP hinted that such events may affect the pending proposal to allow visa-free travel between Kuwait and Europe.
Lately, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also executed two Pakistani nationals in drug cases. Arab countries have executed scores of people since introducing the death penalty.
Pakistan is also under foreign pressure to end the death penalty in order to meet international human rights standards. The South Asian nation resumes executions for all death penalty offenses after the Peshawar school massacre.
