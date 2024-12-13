Sugar prices increase massively in Pakistan

LAHORE – Sugar prices in Pakistan registered a significant increase in one week due to active involvement of speculators and hoarders in the market.

In just one week, the price of sugar has been increased by Rs10 to Rs15 per kilogram while it is being speculated that the price would move up further by Rs8 in January.

The ex-mill rate of sugar has reached 121 rupees per kilogram while large retailers are selling the commodity at Rs130 to Rs135 per kg, while small shopkeepers are selling it for Rs140 to Rs150 per kg.

Dealers have also forecast that the wholesale price of sugar would reach Rs128 per kg in December, with a potential increase to Rs133 in January 2025.

Back in October, the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) had decided to conditionally allow export of 500,000 tons of refined sugar.

The board meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain which was also attended by other stakeholders including Pakistan Sugar Mills Associations (PSMA) to discuss and review the sugar stock availability and prices.