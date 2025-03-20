Gold prices hit record high as global demand surges

Gold prices have once again reached a record high in both international and local markets, continuing their upward trajectory amid strong global demand.

According to reports, rising inflation concerns, sustained demand for pure gold, and increased government purchases have contributed to the ongoing price surge. As a result, gold prices are hitting new records daily.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold jumped by $12 per ounce, reaching a new peak of $3,050 per ounce.

Following the global trend, gold prices in local markets also significantly increased. On Thursday, the price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs. 1,800, reaching an all-time high of Rs. 320,800.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs. 1,543, setting a new record at Rs. 275,034.

Meanwhile, silver prices saw a slight decline. The price of one tola of silver dropped by Rs. 31, settling at Rs. 3,524, while 10 grams of silver fell by Rs. 26, reaching Rs. 3,021.