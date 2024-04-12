Search

US Dollar expected to drop by Rs50 against Pakistani rupee in coming year: report

Web Desk
10:13 AM | 12 Apr, 2024
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee is expected to strengthen by a staggering Rs55, or approximately 20pc, in the coming year, potentially reaching as high as 220 against the US Dollar.

A report shared by ProPakistani said the greenback will take a dip against PKR. 

With falling inflation, there could be further decreases in interest rates, easing pressure on the exchange rate, the recent report, quoting an anonymous former State Bank official said.

Investment banking company Goldman Sachs earlier predicted a similar trend for the Pakistani rupee, stating it was nearly 20pc undervalued and offered about 26pc nominal carry over a 12-month period.

The report further mentioned that macroeconomic factors would be influenced by political stability. It also mentioned that external financing risks would be managed as Pakistan moves towards an extended program with the global lender. 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal 12 April

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 12, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 April 2024

