Here’s how Pakistani celebs celebrated Eidul-Fitr Day 2

LAHORE – Eidul-Fitr is being celebrated with gusto in Pakistan and parts of the world, with celebrities joining in by sending their best wishes to fans.

Eid is a time for gathering of loved ones, enjoying festive desserts, taking group pictures, and dressing up in celebratory attire.

Along with the masses, celebs are also dropping pictures of their celebrations with their loved ones and showing off their stunning attires. Top Lollywood stars brought their A-game with some stunning outfits this year.

From Dure Fishan Saleem to Aima Baig, here are the best outfits that celebrities sported this Eidul-Fitr.