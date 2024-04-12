Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
LifestyleViral

Here’s how Pakistani celebs celebrated Eidul-Fitr Day 2

Web Desk
11:19 AM | 12 Apr, 2024
Here’s how Pakistani celebs celebrated Eidul-Fitr Day 2
Source: social media

LAHORE – Eidul-Fitr is being celebrated with gusto in Pakistan and parts of the world, with celebrities joining in by sending their best wishes to fans.

Eid is a time for gathering of loved ones, enjoying festive desserts, taking group pictures, and dressing up in celebratory attire.

Along with the masses, celebs are also dropping pictures of their celebrations with their loved ones and showing off their stunning attires. Top Lollywood stars brought their A-game with some stunning outfits this year.

From Dure Fishan Saleem to Aima Baig, here are the best outfits that celebrities sported this Eidul-Fitr.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:40 AM | 12 Apr, 2024

Who is Truong My Lan? Vietnam billionaire woman who was sentenced to ...

11:19 AM | 12 Apr, 2024

Here’s how Pakistani celebs celebrated Eidul-Fitr Day 2

08:35 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat on Eid-ul-Fitr 2024

07:55 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Aima Baig's new song 'Long Time' is out now!

05:12 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir’s romantic photoshoot sets internet on fire

04:30 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Coke Studio season 15 set to make return on April 14

Most viewed

01:43 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Pakistani celebrities impress fans with Eidul Fitr looks on Day 1

12:54 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Romance in the air for Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed on Eid

03:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

TikToker Alishbah Anjum’s former fiancé Affan Malik ties the knot

12:04 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari celebrate Eid in style (See Photos)

04:20 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh releases special Eid song

05:20 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Record-breaking heist in Los Angeles: $30 Million vanishes from ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:21 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Balochistan, parts of Pakistan brace for heavy rains, flash flood during Eid

Gold & Silver

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal 12 April

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 12, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: