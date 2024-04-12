Here’s how Pakistani celebs celebrated Eidul-Fitr Day 2

LAHORE – Eidul-Fitr is being celebrated with gusto in Pakistan and parts of the world, with celebrities joining in by sending their best wishes to fans.
Eid is a time for gathering of loved ones, enjoying festive desserts, taking group pictures, and dressing up in celebratory attire.
Along with the masses, celebs are also dropping pictures of their celebrations with their loved ones and showing off their stunning attires. Top Lollywood stars brought their A-game with some stunning outfits this year.
From Dure Fishan Saleem to Aima Baig, here are the best outfits that celebrities sported this Eidul-Fitr.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 12, 2024.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.