Ayesha Omar announces two-week social media break

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has revealed her decision to disconnect from the digital world and embark on a much-needed two-week social media hiatus.

Taking to her social media accounts, the celebrity shared her intention to detoxify various aspects of her life, including technology, communication, and personal well-being. Addressing her devoted fans and critics alike, Omar conveyed her desire to step away from the constant influx of notifications and the pressures of maintaining an online presence.

In a heartfelt message to her followers, Omar wrote, "Hello my dearest lovers and haters. Going off the grid for two weeks, starting tonight. No phone, no internet, no WhatsApp/social media, no technology, and no contact." She also provided details on how to reach her for work-related queries during her absence, while personal emergencies were to be directed to her mother, whose contact information was shared with close friends and family.

"Digital, technological, social, mental, physical, spiritual, emotional, chemical, commercial, material, dietary, sensory, visual and verbal detox for the next 14 days with my favourite person. Myself." captioned the Karachi se Lahore star.

Additionally, Omar expressed her intention to undergo a comprehensive detoxification process that would encompass various aspects of her well-being. She emphasized her commitment to achieving a mental, physical, spiritual, emotional, chemical, commercial, material, dietary, sensory, visual, and verbal detox over the next 14 days, spending quality time with her favourite person - herself.

On the professional front, Omar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Money Back Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.