Ayesha Omar announces two-week social media break

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has revealed her decision to disconnect from the digital world and embark on a much-needed two-week social media hiatus.
Taking to her social media accounts, the celebrity shared her intention to detoxify various aspects of her life, including technology, communication, and personal well-being. Addressing her devoted fans and critics alike, Omar conveyed her desire to step away from the constant influx of notifications and the pressures of maintaining an online presence.
In a heartfelt message to her followers, Omar wrote, "Hello my dearest lovers and haters. Going off the grid for two weeks, starting tonight. No phone, no internet, no WhatsApp/social media, no technology, and no contact." She also provided details on how to reach her for work-related queries during her absence, while personal emergencies were to be directed to her mother, whose contact information was shared with close friends and family.
"Digital, technological, social, mental, physical, spiritual, emotional, chemical, commercial, material, dietary, sensory, visual and verbal detox for the next 14 days with my favourite person. Myself." captioned the Karachi se Lahore star.
View this post on Instagram
Additionally, Omar expressed her intention to undergo a comprehensive detoxification process that would encompass various aspects of her well-being. She emphasized her commitment to achieving a mental, physical, spiritual, emotional, chemical, commercial, material, dietary, sensory, visual, and verbal detox over the next 14 days, spending quality time with her favourite person - herself.
On the professional front, Omar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Money Back Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 11, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|362
|365
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|193.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.71
|762.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.96
|42.35
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.61
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.23
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.3
|179.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.96
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.55
|319.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.36
|8.51
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 238,000 on Thursday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.
Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 238,000
|PKR 2,730
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.