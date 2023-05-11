Jewels, Jokes, Justification: Ushna Shah's problematic comments on colonization spark internet debate

Pakistani actress, Ushna Shah, has many talents but she can not crack jokes. The 33-year-old artist, whose stature and illustrious career speak volumes of her stardom, may not be able to save herself from critics and trolls anytime she tries to comment on an issue.

Giving her opinion on the long-debated colonized past of the Sub-continent and the effects faced by Pakistan to date, Ushna Shah made remarks about British King Charles III and Queen Camilla's recent coronation, and the jewelry worn by the reigning monarchs on their accession to the throne.

For the coronation ceremony, Queen Camilla graced the infamous "Lahore Necklace," also known as the revered "Coronation Necklace," on Saturday, May 06, at Westminster Abbey.

While netizens were busy lamenting how British colonization altered Subcontinent's discourse and history, the Bashar Momin famed actress tried to jokingly justify the Lahore necklace being "safe" in the hands of the British Monarchy than Pakistani leaders. Obviously, the comments on colonial theft irked social media users which prompted Shah to not only defend herself but also apologize.

For background context, In 1851, the Lahore Diamond was "presented" to the then Queen Victoria after British colonizers gained control in 1849. The necklace became part of Queen Victoria's jewelry collection, according to the Royal Collection Trust. The diamond necklace comprised 26 diamonds in total, including a 22.48-carat pendant which passed down through generations of the British Royal family. The Independent reported that the magnificent necklace graced during coronations in 1902, 1911, 1937, and 1953.

On Monday, Shah shared a picture of the diamond necklace and posted a tweet.

The Choti Choti Batain's tweet read, "A sad reality in my opinion: Had all the stolen jewels remained in the subcontinent, especially on our side, would they really have remained the property of the state and protected in a museum? At least this way we get to have another reason to wag our fingers at the colonisers whilst getting to see our heritage in all its glory..on TV…on…them," followed by a side-eye emoji.

"Had they not colonised us in the first place, perhaps these treasures would have remained safe and intact but that’s another conversation," the Lashkara actress concluded the tweeted with the hashtag "#Coronation2023."

After much public scrutiny, the Parizaad diva sent out another tweet calling colonization "a sad reality" in order to justify her previous statement, however, Shah's words did not align with her intention, and more backlash followed. The actress then tweeted, "Guys, I was joking. Humans do that," and shared her "case and point."

Shah began, "1. Colonisers are terrible, no question about it. Hence I called them “colonisers” alongside the hashtag coronation2023.

2. My tweet was tongue in cheek jibe at the thieves WITHIN the country.

3. The emoji and the dot dot dot between words is meant to reiterate the fact that this is, in fact, a joke. I thought that would be enough?

4. The quip is that we at least we get to SEE the jewels this way (that part isn’t entirely incorrect, just a sardonic remark)"

For the "serious ones," Shah explained, "Had we not been colonised in the first place, our political structure would not have been destabilised and filled with corruption, and we may have still had a monarchy or at least a respectable governance which would have ensured a well preserved heritage. But because they destabilised us, the jewels would have disappeared from sight had our oppressors not plundered when they left (which, again, doesn’t make the plundering okay. Just a remark on the corruption here). And a dry joke on the fact that “at least they’re in sight.”''

"That was really all it was. That being said, even if it had been some pro monarchist statement, aren’t personal attacks, ridiculing and name calling a bit much over a remark about diamonds that were stolen hundreds of years ago.." the Bitiya Hamaray Zamanay Mein actress further added.

The Hum Tehray Gunahgaar star apologized later stating, "My apologies I take back what I said about the Crown Jewels. Based on the track record of this Country, they would have SURELY remained safe and secure in museums for generations of citizens to marvel at & not hidden in some politicians safe, just like the rest of Mughal treasures have been. By the way, me referring to them as colonisers isn’t exactly praising them, unless the meaning has changed since I last checked?"

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.