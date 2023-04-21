Did marriage change Ushna Shah's perspective on Feroze-Aliza divorce?

One of the most sought after Pakistani actresses, Ushna Shah, has a knack for taking the blame when she's not the instigator.

The 33-year-old star is ready to clear the air about where she stands on the controversy involving actor Feroze Khan and his former wife, Aliza Sultan. In a recent interview with ace journalist Maliha Rehman, Shah dished out her perspectives on life, relationships and friendships.

The Bitiya Hamaray Zamanay Mein actress recently married professional golfer Hamza Amin. The actress detailed how the couple crossed paths. "We first met through our mutual friends. My husband says he knew he’s going to marry me the moment we met. Time went by, we found a connection and became best friends. I am lucky to have my best friend in my husband for life."

Discussing the drastic changes brought by her new life, the Ru Baru Ishq Tha star said, "I am a newly-married person and I know this won’t sound right, and you won’t believe me, but I have changed a lot. I have become much more calm, a secure person, I feel grounded, and there's definitely a sense of becoming a better person. I have made it my responsibility to mould into the best version of myself because I am attached to another human being now."

Understanding the dynamics of spouses through her own experience, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan star shed light on her stance regarding her Habs co-star's tumultuous and messy divorce marred by domestic violence allegations. Shah, who had previously spoke in favour of Khan, revealed that she is not on talking terms with him, and emphasized that if there is a sense of remorse in him then the actor should urge his fans not to troll his ex-wife.

Recounting the earlier days of the controversy, the Parizaad actress said, "We finished the shooting [of Habs] and everything was wrapped up by the time the controversy blew up on social media. I wasn’t even in the country, I wasn’t in touch with Feroze at that time. I simply did not want to get involved, as I’m a firm believer in not kicking people down when they are at their lowest."

Shah also recalled her acquaintance turned a friendship with Khan, suggesting, "There are friendships and people do fall out. We were friends once but we had different views. There were certain issues and in the process we both were hurt. I had my grievances with him, and he had his with me."

"When this controversy came out, we were not even speaking with each other. I was wrongfully dragged into the mess, and there were articles about me not taking sides, but no one knew that it was obvious that my heart was with the woman," Shah added.

"If my brother’s wife will say this, I would side with her. I sided with Aliza and I was criticized again," she complained.

Examplifying late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain's case and how cyberbullying got the best of him, the Bandhay Aik Dor Se actor said she would think about working with Khan if there is a substantial level of remorse and accountability in his gestures.

"If Feroze stops his fans from harassing Aliza, then it will be better for everyone. The abuse and hate from the fandom has to stop or else people will end up like Aamir Liaquat," she said.

Shah and Khan had previously worked together in Habs, a story about two individuals from different socioeconomic backgrounds. The drama serial also featured Ayesha Omar, Saba Faisal, Dania Enwer, Janice Tessa, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal and more.