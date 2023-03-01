Apologetic Ushna Shah addresses her wedding dress drama

From her intimate engagement ceremony to her not-so-intimate Nikkah, Lollywood actress Ushna Shah's wedding has been the center of attention for a number of reasons.

The Aag actress rocked the internet in December 2022 with her engagement announcement receiving love and prayers from everyone; however, when the time came for the Bashir Momin star to tie the knot, pretty much everything went south.

Shah first lambasted the "uninvited" plus-one who shared her pictures on social media but then had to apologise herself for allegedly promoting Indian culture with her wedding dress. The Hum Tehray Gunahgaar star was scrutinized for wearing a red lehenga that many people believed to mimic an Indian bride, a statement far from reality.

Keeping in view the public backlash over her desi attire, the newlywed diva apologised and took some time off the internet to celebrate and enjoy the best time of her life.

For background context, Shah married Pakistani professional golfer Hamza Amin on Sunday. When pictures of the Neelam Kinaray star's Nikkah ceremony [designed by Wardha Saleem] spread on social media platforms, many people were quick to judge her for her sartorial choice.

Ushna Shah's regal wedding attire look

Wanting something "Mughal inspired, and a traditional red bridal look," Shah donned a traditional bright red lehenga with a cropped choli, and an embroidered belly belt to keep the heavy dupattas in place. For jewelry, the Bheegi Palkien diva wore a golden matha patti, heavy Kundan jewelry, and some bangles. To accentuate her features, Shah donned a sleek bun hairdo and scarlet lip.

The designer "experimented with a lot of traditional intricate embroidered techniques using kora, dabqa, and naqshi work, also incorporating resham to add a bit of color."

For borders, Saleem used a lot of "Mughal-inspired motifs, like dolis, elephant, deer, banana tree, lotus, and chand bala motifs."

"We have also used leather applique work to create a grander look,” the designer concluded.

Later on, Shah not only called out the perpetrator who spread the pictures — AB Lakhani — but also addressed the drama around her wedding dress and apologized to those who were offended.

Before the Duaa actress deactivated her Instagram account, she shared a story that read, "I haven't reacted to online trolling for years, but I am a human being at a very vulnerable time of my life. A new bride in a new home."

The Bitiya Hamaray Zamanay Mein actress added, "From hiring photography teams who signed NDAs to hiring security and strict guest lists at the door, I wanted to protect our union and only share what I was comfortable with, I worked very hard to make this time private. Several people invaded that privacy to exploit our happy occasion, including disrupting our nikkah."

"Like any bride would be, I was mortified, only times a million. I had a human moment and I reacted. I exposed the first person I learnt invaded my privacy, I defended myself, I even retracted because they apologised, and I learnt others were also involved, in worse ways, and because the damage done to me couldn't be undone either way."

"I have read many of the comments on social media, they don’t seem to stop. Please believe that I did not get married to offend our culture, that was not the intention, and if that is what people feel I have done then I apologise for letting anyone down.”

“I am going to sign off from this platform for a few days, for the sake of my mental health and to spend this precious time and energy on my wonderful husband and my new family, who are a blessing. I am also questioning if I am cut out for this job. Thank you for the love and prayers,” the Habs actor concluded.

Shah also posted a conversation with the photographer in question, Saad Ansari, where he apologised and offered to have the photos deleted.

"I apologised to AB only to save him from trolling and I am getting mercilessly bullied. For getting married my way. For desperately trying to keep my shaadi my own. For being upset that my nikkah got interrupted by a drone and for feeling violated. Hundreds of thousands of messages. This is beyond cruel," Shah's caption read.

The Alif Allah Aur Insaan star emphasized, "Please forgive me for wearing what I wore and for trying to protect what was meant to be only mine. I did not sign up for any of this. I'm bowing out of this narrative."

Shah has been one of the most sought-after actresses in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity with many blockbuster television series including Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, Habs, Bashar Momin, Thoda Sa Aasman, Neelam Kinaray, Ru Baru Ishq Tha, and Alif Allah Aur Insaan among others.