Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 02, 2023

Web Desk 08:42 AM | 2 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 279.15
Euro EUR 279 281.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 317 320
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.6 75.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 70.8 71.5
Australian Dollar AUD 174.5 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.2 195.4
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee plunged drastically to approach an all-time low against the US dollar during the opening hours of the trading session on Thursday.

During the intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 283, a decrease of Rs14.89, against the greenback.

The recent development comes on the heels of further monetary tightening to control inflation at the central bank's emergency Monetary Policy Committee meeting which is due today.

On Wednesday, the local currency witnessed depreciation against the dollar, settling at 266.11.

Experts claim the recent depreciation of the local currency is part of a market correction as IMF demanded to end the significant gap in rates between the open and inter-bank market.

Investor sentiment was also dented amid economic uncertainty due to delay in International Monetary Fund (IMF) funds.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 200,300 PKR 2,030

