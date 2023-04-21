Consumer court imposes Rs48,000 fine on tailor for not delivering Eid suit on time

A tailor, who failed to deliver the Eid suit of a customer on time, was slammed with a Rs48,000 fine by a consumer court in Karachi this week.

The petitioner, who moved the consumer court seeking price of the unstitched suit and money for an alternative suit, received a favourable decision from the Consumer Court, Eastern Division, Karachi, presided over by Judge Fahmida Sahowal.

Fahim, the tailor, did not show up in the court or send a representative on his behalf.

The court told the tailor to cover the cost of the unstitched suit and pay the price of the replacement suit as well as the petitioner's travel costs.

The tailor was also fined Rs15,000 for failing to uphold his end of the bargain with the client.