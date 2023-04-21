Mathira pokes fun at Nick Jonas' rendition of 'Maan Meri Jaan'

American singer Nick Jonas has collaborated with Indian singer King to release a new version of the popular Hindi song 'Maan Meri Jaan'. The new rendition, titled 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)', also has a music video, which was released on April 20.
Nick shared the video on his Instagram account and expressed his excitement about the new release. In his post, he wrote, "No one but you and I from now till the afterlife… The video for Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) is finally here. Go show it some love!"
View this post on Instagram
In the video, King starts singing the original Hindi verse, followed by Jonas, who sings a new set of English lyrics. After two verses, Jonas switches back to Hindi and sings the famous line "Tu maan meri jaan."
The song has already received a lot of attention from Nick's Indian fans, who fondly call him 'Jiju' because he is married to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. Chopra has also shown her support for her husband's collaboration with King by sharing the poster of the track on her Instagram story and writing, "Congratulations."
Mathira couldn't resist making a playful jab at Nick Jonas' latest release, a Hindi song titled "Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)" in collaboration with Indian singer King. She humorously referred to Jonas by his endearing Indian nickname "Jiju", which is short for "jija", meaning brother-in-law in Hindi. Mathira took to social media to express her amusement and wrote, "Jiju ke ghar toh der hai, andher nahi," which roughly translates to "There may be a delay at Jiju's house, but there is no darkness."
The original track by King has gathered more than 341 million views on YouTube. Arpan Kumar Chandel, professionally known as King, has delivered several global hit songs in his career, including 'Tu Aake Dekhle' and 'Maan Meri Jaan'.
Nick Jonas was recently in London for his concert at the Royal Albert Hall with his brothers, who make up the band Jonas Brothers, on April 14. With this collaboration, he has once again proven that he has a deep appreciation for Indian music and culture.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,718 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.