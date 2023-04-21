Mathira pokes fun at Nick Jonas' rendition of 'Maan Meri Jaan'

American singer Nick Jonas has collaborated with Indian singer King to release a new version of the popular Hindi song 'Maan Meri Jaan'. The new rendition, titled 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)', also has a music video, which was released on April 20.

Nick shared the video on his Instagram account and expressed his excitement about the new release. In his post, he wrote, "No one but you and I from now till the afterlife… The video for Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) is finally here. Go show it some love!"

In the video, King starts singing the original Hindi verse, followed by Jonas, who sings a new set of English lyrics. After two verses, Jonas switches back to Hindi and sings the famous line "Tu maan meri jaan."

The song has already received a lot of attention from Nick's Indian fans, who fondly call him 'Jiju' because he is married to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. Chopra has also shown her support for her husband's collaboration with King by sharing the poster of the track on her Instagram story and writing, "Congratulations."

Mathira couldn't resist making a playful jab at Nick Jonas' latest release, a Hindi song titled "Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)" in collaboration with Indian singer King. She humorously referred to Jonas by his endearing Indian nickname "Jiju", which is short for "jija", meaning brother-in-law in Hindi. Mathira took to social media to express her amusement and wrote, "Jiju ke ghar toh der hai, andher nahi," which roughly translates to "There may be a delay at Jiju's house, but there is no darkness."

The original track by King has gathered more than 341 million views on YouTube. Arpan Kumar Chandel, professionally known as King, has delivered several global hit songs in his career, including 'Tu Aake Dekhle' and 'Maan Meri Jaan'.

Nick Jonas was recently in London for his concert at the Royal Albert Hall with his brothers, who make up the band Jonas Brothers, on April 14. With this collaboration, he has once again proven that he has a deep appreciation for Indian music and culture.