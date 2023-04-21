Twitter reacts as Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo lose blue ticks

As Twitter has changed the microblogging platform into a subscription-based service, many famous people, including several well-known athletes, have lost their verified status.
Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Virat Kohli, the best player in India, and Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo are just a few of the famous people who have lost their legacy blue tick on Twitter.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, stated last week that the deadline for eliminating historical blue tick is April 20. He had told followers on social media that their blue tick will be removed on April 1; however, this did not occur.
Users who didn't sign up for Twitter Blue after the deadline lost their legacy checkmarks.
Here are the reactions of the public to three prominent athletes losing the verified status.
King Babar Azam Offical account lost the Blue Tick, @babarazam258 #BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/l6aWsB5Uws— King Babar Azam Army (@kingbabararmy) April 20, 2023
Twitter is such a funny place where Fan page has a Blue Tick but Babar Azam don’t 😂😭❤️. pic.twitter.com/3rXKMLXAim— King Babar Azam Army (@babarazamking_) April 20, 2023
Babar Azam without a blue tick pic.twitter.com/VM7zFGxXZe— SHAK. (@aestheticshak) April 21, 2023
Virat kohli without Blue tick😭 pic.twitter.com/QU96OEUITw— Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) April 20, 2023
#Twitter Removed #ViratKohli𓃵 Blue Tick... #BlueTick #Verified pic.twitter.com/fs6ZMOmshY— Amit Singh (@RockstarAmit) April 20, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo has lost his blue tick 😂 pic.twitter.com/oEWdpxkCpO— Janty (@CFC_Janty) April 20, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo without blue tick : pic.twitter.com/mpDSlW8FhF— Komedi-wali 🇮🇳 (@Vegetarianmee) April 21, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,718 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
