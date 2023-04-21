Twitter reacts as Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo lose blue ticks

As Twitter has changed the microblogging platform into a subscription-based service, many famous people, including several well-known athletes, have lost their verified status.

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Virat Kohli, the best player in India, and Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo are just a few of the famous people who have lost their legacy blue tick on Twitter.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, stated last week that the deadline for eliminating historical blue tick is April 20. He had told followers on social media that their blue tick will be removed on April 1; however, this did not occur.

Users who didn't sign up for Twitter Blue after the deadline lost their legacy checkmarks.

Here are the reactions of the public to three prominent athletes losing the verified status.

Twitter is such a funny place where Fan page has a Blue Tick but Babar Azam don’t 😂😭❤️. pic.twitter.com/3rXKMLXAim — King Babar Azam Army (@babarazamking_) April 20, 2023

Babar Azam without a blue tick pic.twitter.com/VM7zFGxXZe — SHAK. (@aestheticshak) April 21, 2023

Virat kohli without Blue tick😭 pic.twitter.com/QU96OEUITw — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) April 20, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo has lost his blue tick 😂 pic.twitter.com/oEWdpxkCpO — Janty (@CFC_Janty) April 20, 2023