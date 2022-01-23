South Africa clean sweep ODI series against India

CAPE TOWN – An impressive century by Quinton de Kock helped South Africa complete a clean sweep of their three-match one-day international series against India with a nail-biting victory in the third match at Newlands on Sunday.

India opted to field first after winning the toss and restricted Proteas to 287. However, the visitors narrowly failed in their chase as India lost all wickets at 283 with four balls left in the 50 overs match.

De Kock’s 17th ODI century helped South Africa build a strong total. He made 134 runs while Rassie van der Dussen scored a fine 52 from 59 balls.

Indian bowler Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the visiting attack with 3-59.

India were actively on their way to chase down the target when they reached 116 for one in the 23rd over, but losing two quick wickets suffered a massive blow the visitors.

Shikhar Dhawan made 61 scores, while former captain Virat Kohli scored 65.

South Africa won the three-match test series 2-1.