Over 22,000 government officers in Pakistan are dual national: Report

ISLAMABAD – A report submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan has revealed that more than 22,000 top government officers are dual nationals.

According to the report, 11,000 officers belong to police and bureaucracy. As many as 540 of them hold Canadian nationality, 240 British and 190 American.

Dozens of government officers hold nationality of Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Ireland and other countries.

The officers holding the dual nationality also include public servants from grade 17 and above, the report said, adding that six officers of Grade 22 are dual nationals.

Dual nationality holder officers are currently working in interior division, power division, aviation division, finance division, petroleum, commerce ministry, establishment division, information ministry, railway and others.

As many 1515 officers of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) also hold nationality.

Key officers with dual nationality include Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Chief Secretary Kamran Baloch (PAS, Grade 22), Federal Secretary for Human Rights Rabia Agha (PAG, Grade 22), Secretary Board of Investment (BOI) Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera (Grade 22), incumbent DG Passport of Immigration Ishrat Ali (Grade 21), Sumera Nazir Siddique, Secretary Auqaf Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman, Customs’s Zeba Hai and others.