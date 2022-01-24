Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 January 2022
08:41 AM | 24 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 January 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 125,850 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 107,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 98,900 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.115,350.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Karachi PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Islamabad PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Peshawar PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Quetta PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Sialkot PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Attock PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Gujranwala PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Jehlum PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Multan PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Bahawalpur PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Gujrat PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Nawabshah PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Chakwal PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Hyderabad PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Nowshehra PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Sargodha PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Faisalabad PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603
Mirpur PKR 125,850 PKR 1,603

