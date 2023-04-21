Search

SBP rejects reports of giving Rs239bn fresh loan to government

09:21 PM | 21 Apr, 2023
SBP rejects reports of giving Rs239bn fresh loan to government
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) categorically rejected media reports claiming that the government had borrowed Rs239 billion from it.

In a statement, the central bank said it was also regrettable that prior to the filing of this story, the reporter of the media outlet did not bother to contact SBP for verification of the data.

‘SBP further reiterates that no breach of Section 9-C of the SBP Act of 1956 has taken place, as asserted by the reporter. Apparently, the said story is based on a research report by an Islamabad-based economic think tank, Prime Institute (PI) which prima facie has relied on the data titled “Credit/ Loans Classified by Borrowers’, on the SBP website,” the report said.

However, this data appears to have been misconstrued by the think tank. Ironically, the reporter relied on an unpublished research report, while failing to corroborate its assertions.

It is clarified that data in the aforesaid table is calculated on accrual basis which takes into account accretion of interest over time and impact of exchange rate fluctuation in case of on-lending of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) Allocation, received by the Government of Pakistan as a member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Furthermore, gross amount of lending is netted-off against the government deposits with the SBP. Based on these reporting principles, the increase of net SBP credit of Rs239 billion to the government sector is attributable to constituent elements namely; accrual of interest (Rs. 110 billion), impact of exchange rate revaluation (Rs. 84 billion) and decrease in government deposits with SBP (Rs. 45 billion).

Needless to mention, SBP has not extended any fresh loan to the government since the promulgation of SBP Amendment Act, 2022.

It is further clarified that since the discontinuation of borrowing from the State Bank of Pakistan, the government has repaid SBP debt of Rs2,017 billion.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.5 290
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,718 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690

