No fresh currency notes this Eidul Fitr, announces SBP

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that fresh currency notes will not be issued on the eve of the Eidul Fitr amid deepening economic crisis in the country.

The central bank said previously public was able to order the fresh currency notes through SMS on the eve of Eid, adding that this time they will not be issued.

In Pakistan, older relatives use the fresh currency notes on the eve of the festival to give Eidi to children as part of the celebration.

The SBP has provided no reason behind the decision but this comes as foreign exchange reserves held by it continued to drop due to delay in revival of the IMF loan programme.