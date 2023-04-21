Search

Lifestyle

Twitter strips many celebrities of blue tick

Web Desk 09:45 PM | 21 Apr, 2023
Twitter strips many celebrities of blue tick
Source: Instagram

Elon Musk's Twitter made a bold move on April 21, withdrawing the blue tick and asking people to sign up for the new subscription.

Twitter has removed all blue verification checkmarks on accounts held by notable individuals and organisations. The microblogging site had previously stated that the blue tick, which is used to differentiate between genuine accounts and fake accounts or the ones made by fans, would only be available to those who would pay $8 per month subscription fee.

Twitter has been rife with chaos as unverified individuals have been impersonating prominent personalities and organisations since Musk took over. Although policies were put in place to tackle this issue, the decision to remove the verified badge has left many celebrities feeling dissatisfied.

This move has resulted in many high-profile individuals losing their blue ticks, including celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rahul Gandhi.

Active Twitter users such as cricketers M S Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, fiction writer Chetan Bhagat, and South Indian superstar Rajnikanth also lost their verification status because they did not subscribe to Twitter Blue.

However, some individuals, like Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli, who starred and directed, respectively, in the film RRR, still have their blue ticks, suggesting they have subscribed to the service. Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and South Indian actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayantara also lost their blue ticks. Even superstar Chiranjeevi and Tamil actor Kamal Hassan lost their verified status.

Many Pakistani stars, including Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Asim Azhar, have also lost their blue ticks because they have yet to subscribe to Twitter Blue. Notable figures like Imran Khan, Malala Yousafzai and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also lost their verified status. However, others like Hareem Farooq, Jemima Goldsmith and Bilal Lashari kept their blue ticks because they had subscribed to Twitter Blue.

Several international celebrities also lost their blue ticks, including the Pope, Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce. Surprisingly, Musk paid for the blue ticks of three celebrities: William Shatner, Stephen King, and LeBron James, despite King criticizing the verification payment. The UK's Ricky Gervais and Prince William and Princess Kate also lost their blue ticks.

While some celebrities, such as Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and Taylor Swift, still have their blue ticks. An analysis by independent researcher Travis Brown suggests that only 4.4% of Twitter's legacy verified accounts have subscribed to Twitter Blue so far. As the policy continues to roll out, it is likely that many verified accounts will lose their status, depending on their decision to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Celebrities react to Saeeda Imtiaz's death rumours

01:13 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Pakistani celebrities chime in to raise voice for ailing elephant Noor Jehan

02:57 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

Pakistani celebrities cheer as Supreme Court orders elections in Punjab on May 14

08:45 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Twitter war erupts between SRK and Virat Kohli fans over pre-IPL poll

10:35 AM | 31 Mar, 2023

Pakistani celebrities give a sneak peek into their Ramadan preparations

10:12 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

GoP's official Twitter removes video featuring Mohsin Abbas Haider

04:09 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Germany amongst top destinations for immigrants, stats from 2022 ...

11:01 PM | 21 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 21, 2023

08:32 AM | 21 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.5 290
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,718 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Karachi PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Islamabad PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Peshawar PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Quetta PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Sialkot PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Attock PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Gujranwala PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Jehlum PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Multan PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Bahawalpur PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Gujrat PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Nawabshah PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Chakwal PKR 218,500 PKR 2,690
Hyderabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Nowshehra PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Sargodha PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Faisalabad PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690
Mirpur PKR 217,800 PKR 2,690

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: