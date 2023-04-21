Pakistan asks nationals to exercise caution as death toll in Sudan clashes surpasses 400

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has issued an advisory to its nationals stranded in the crisis-hit Sudan, asking them to exercise caution as clashes re-erupted in the North African country hours after a truce.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the Pakistani Embassy in Khartoum was in contact with the Pakistanis through WhatsApp group.

She said all Pakistan nationals had been asked to avoid unnecessary movement and stay at home as situation may continue for a few more days.

Meanwhile, clashes between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group have left over 400 people dead, and a thousand injured while several embassies also suffered attacks amid fear of full-scale civil war.

The Pakistani Embassy in Khartoum also came under attack on Wednesday. Pakistan Embassy also issued a statement, saying "Today, the Embassy of Pakistan was hit by three bullets amid the clashes between Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, which caused loss to the Chancery building."

It called the attack a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention as the host government is responsible for providing security to diplomatic missions. Pakistan Embassy also urged both forces to exercise constraint and request the government of Sudan to immediately deploy security personnel for the protection and security of the Embassy of Pakistan.