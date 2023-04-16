Over 50 dead in Sudan amid brutal clashes between army, paramilitary forces

Khartoum – Violent clashes between Sudan’s army and a rival paramilitary force continued for the second day, with the death tally swelling to 69 and the number of injured touching 600 amid worries of a full-scale civil war.
Huge blasts and gunfire rocked Khartoum and adjourning cities for a second day of violence, while more than three dozen of civilians were killed in the federal capital including personnel of the World Food Program.
The military’s headquarters in the capital Khartoum turned into a battlefield as parts of the building were seen in huge flames, and the western region of Darfur, and Port Sudan also witnessed heavy gunfire and back-to-back explosions as rival paramilitaries claimed to take control of the airport.
The Sudanese army claimed to have control of the bases of rival force in Khartoum and other states. #Sudan, #Khartoum and similar keywords are also trending on social sites where clips showing tanks of the Sudanese army, along with aviation, targeting the Rapid Support Forces rebels.
Sudanese Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet fires unguided missiles at the headquarters of the Rapid Reaction Force (RSF) in Khartoum. pic.twitter.com/Dku98hSgo3— Clash Report (@clashreport) April 16, 2023
The recent violence stemmed from fight for power between armed forces commander General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and Rapid Support Forces chief General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. Burhan and Dagalo are ex-allies who take over the country’s reign in the 2021 coup that derailed the North African country’s journey toward democracy. As clashes continue unabated, both forces are reportedly unwilling to back off.
Army called RSF a rebel militia while RSF claimed to be the right force to lead an African nation in which one-third of the population lives on foreign aid.
Two sides came face to face on the disagreement that RSF should be integrated into the main army and what authority should lead the country’s administration.
As the country of over 45 million people heading toward civil war, world leaders including the US Secretary of State, UN Chief, EU foreign policy chief, Arab League head and other officials called on both forces to end violence.
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and other nations also made appeals as ongoing unrest will increase hardship in the crisis-hit country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 16, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.30
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.20
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|949.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs169,674 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 197,907.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,306
