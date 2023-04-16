Search

ViralWorld

Over 50 dead in Sudan amid brutal clashes between army, paramilitary forces

Web Desk 05:24 PM | 16 Apr, 2023
Over 50 dead in Sudan amid brutal clashes between army, paramilitary forces
Source: social media

Khartoum – Violent clashes between Sudan’s army and a rival paramilitary force continued for the second day, with the death tally swelling to 69 and the number of injured touching 600 amid worries of a full-scale civil war.

Huge blasts and gunfire rocked Khartoum and adjourning cities for a second day of violence, while more than three dozen of civilians were killed in the federal capital including personnel of the World Food Program.

The military’s headquarters in the capital Khartoum turned into a battlefield as parts of the building were seen in huge flames, and the western region of Darfur, and Port Sudan also witnessed heavy gunfire and back-to-back explosions as rival paramilitaries claimed to take control of the airport.

The Sudanese army claimed to have control of the bases of rival force in Khartoum and other states. #Sudan, #Khartoum and similar keywords are also trending on social sites where clips showing tanks of the Sudanese army, along with aviation, targeting the Rapid Support Forces rebels.

The recent violence stemmed from fight for power between armed forces commander General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and Rapid Support Forces chief General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. Burhan and Dagalo are ex-allies who take over the country’s reign in the 2021 coup that derailed the North African country’s journey toward democracy. As clashes continue unabated, both forces are reportedly unwilling to back off.

Army called RSF a rebel militia while RSF claimed to be the right force to lead an African nation in which one-third of the population lives on foreign aid.

Two sides came face to face on the disagreement that RSF should be integrated into the main army and what authority should lead the country’s administration.

As the country of over 45 million people heading toward civil war, world leaders including the US Secretary of State, UN Chief, EU foreign policy chief, Arab League head and other officials called on both forces to end violence.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and other nations also made appeals as ongoing unrest will increase hardship in the crisis-hit country.

FO says in contact with Pakistanis in Sudan after paramilitary forces’ coup attempt

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

UK Security minister alerted over Viceroy Research’s Russia secret spy links

08:16 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

US airman arrested over leaked intelligence documents

10:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Another Indian army soldier dead in second incident of shooting at military base

09:15 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

74-year-old extradited from Pakistan to Britain over 2005 police murder

03:43 PM | 13 Apr, 2023

Indian and US air forces begin joint drills in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh

11:22 PM | 11 Apr, 2023

Another rowdy Indian passenger hits crew mid-air, forces flight to return to Delhi

11:47 PM | 10 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Adnan Siddiqui claps back at Priyanka Chopra after Sharmeen ...

06:14 PM | 16 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 16, 2023

08:19 AM | 16 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 16, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 291.5
Euro EUR 315 318
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.30 79.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 192
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.43 773.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 213.5 215.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.20 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 940.78 949.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.63 179.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 747.46 755.46
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 213.2
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.33 326.83
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 April, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,900 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,100.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs169,674 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 197,907.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Karachi PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Islamabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Peshawar PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Quetta PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Sialkot PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Attock PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Gujranwala PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Jehlum PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Multan PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Bahawalpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Gujrat PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Nawabshah PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Chakwal PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Hyderabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Nowshehra PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Sargodha PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Faisalabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306
Mirpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,306

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: