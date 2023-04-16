Ali Sethi to set American music fest Coachella's stage on fire

Having proven his mettle at the age of 38 by becoming one of the most prominent artists in Pakistan and having his chart buster sound track, Pasoori, becoming "the most searched song of 2022," Ali Sethi has shown his versatility and vim through his voice. The acclaimed singer is now gearing up to become a part of the brown-inclusive Coachella music fest this year.

The presence of South Asian musicians at the most popular music fest shows the sheer progress and impact the artists have made, and Sethi's representation of Pakistan is no less than an honor and a league to continue.

For the unversed, the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is among the most popular and profitable music events in the world. The festival takes place over two consecutive weekends every April in Indio, California, U.S.A.

The Ranjish Hi Sahi singer announced earlier this year that he will be performing for the Coachella audience.

Apart from Sethi, Punjabi Indian singer and actor Diljit Singh Dosanjh will also be one of the South Asian acts debuting at the stage.

Other international artists include BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Jai Wolf, Joy Crookes, Jai Paul, Frank Ocean, and Underworld.

Though a monumental moment of progress for Pakistani music industry, Sethi isn't the first to perform at the festival. Last year, artists with the likes of Raveena Aurora and Arooj Aftab set the stage on fire.

Sethi's Pasoori was released in February, 2022 which quickly topped the charts on international level and propelled Sethi and Shae Gill into unprecedented stardom.