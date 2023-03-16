Ali Sethi gears up to perform at American music fest 'Coachella'

Ali Sethi, one of Lollywood's most renowned and gifted vocalists, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to achieving success in his musical career. At the age of 38, Sethi is poised to take yet another significant step towards international recognition by performing at the prestigious American art and music festival, "Coachella."

He follows in the footsteps of Arooj Aftab, the first Pakistani-American singer to grace the Coachella stage, and his upcoming performance has caused a stir of excitement and anticipation across the internet. It seems that for Sethi, the sky is truly the limit when it comes to reaching new heights in his musical endeavours.

The Pasoori sensation recently took to Instagram to share an exciting announcement with fans, recently took to Instagram to share an electrifying update with fans, urging them to join him at the highly anticipated Coachella festival, expressing his excitement with the words "#coachella ki tayyaariyaan. kaun kaun aareya meinu dusso" (preparations for Coachella. Who's coming with me, let me know)

The news was met with an outpouring of congratulations and well wishes from all his fans and admirers. It's clear that the singer's achievements continue to inspire and impress those around him.

On the work front, Sethi's impressive discography recently saw Rung, Yakjehti Mein, Mere Aur Hain Iraday, Ghazab Kiya and Pasoori as an addition.