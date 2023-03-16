Imran Khan's plea for suspension of arrest warrants in Toshakhana case turned down

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in the federal capital dismissed a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seeking suspension of arrest warrants issued against him in the Toshkhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal delivered the verdict reserved earlier in the day after hearing arguments from PTI lawyers Khawaja Harris and Barrister Gohar, Islamabad IGP Nasir Akbar Khan and other parties.

The PTI had moved the petitions for suspension of warrants after the Islamabad High Court asked it to submit an undertaking in the trial court that Imran Khan would appear before it on March 18.

During today's hearing, Khawaja Harris pleaded the court to accept the undertaking or surety bonds and suspend the warrants, adding that the PTI chief will appear before the court on Saturday. At which, the judge remarked Imran Khan should assist with the police when they reached his residence to implement the court orders instead of showing resistance.

IGP Nasir informed the court that 65 officials were injured in the clashes with the PTI workers, adding that a case had also been registered against the party leadership and workers in Lahore.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran’s counsel reads out the ruling of the High Court that upheld the arrest warrants and directed him to submit an undertaking in the sessions court. The judge remarked that the issue can be resolved if the PTI chief surrendered before the court.

Imran’s lawyer asked “Is it a must to arrest his client to produce before the court? on which the judge said as per the law former premier should assist the police and not show resistance. Judge Zafar Iqbal also remarked that arrest warrants of the PTI chairman have become the most expensive as government paid huge amount to implement them.

Imran’s lawyer maintained that there would be no need to uphold the warrants after the submission of the undertaking.

However, the judge dismissed the PTI plea and upheld his arrest warrants.