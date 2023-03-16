Imran Khan's plea for suspension of arrest warrants in Toshakhana case turned down

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in the federal capital dismissed a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seeking suspension of arrest warrants issued against him in the Toshkhana case.
Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal delivered the verdict reserved earlier in the day after hearing arguments from PTI lawyers Khawaja Harris and Barrister Gohar, Islamabad IGP Nasir Akbar Khan and other parties.
The PTI had moved the petitions for suspension of warrants after the Islamabad High Court asked it to submit an undertaking in the trial court that Imran Khan would appear before it on March 18.
During today's hearing, Khawaja Harris pleaded the court to accept the undertaking or surety bonds and suspend the warrants, adding that the PTI chief will appear before the court on Saturday. At which, the judge remarked Imran Khan should assist with the police when they reached his residence to implement the court orders instead of showing resistance.
IGP Nasir informed the court that 65 officials were injured in the clashes with the PTI workers, adding that a case had also been registered against the party leadership and workers in Lahore.
At the outset of the hearing, Imran’s counsel reads out the ruling of the High Court that upheld the arrest warrants and directed him to submit an undertaking in the sessions court. The judge remarked that the issue can be resolved if the PTI chief surrendered before the court.
Imran’s lawyer asked “Is it a must to arrest his client to produce before the court? on which the judge said as per the law former premier should assist the police and not show resistance. Judge Zafar Iqbal also remarked that arrest warrants of the PTI chairman have become the most expensive as government paid huge amount to implement them.
Imran’s lawyer maintained that there would be no need to uphold the warrants after the submission of the undertaking.
However, the judge dismissed the PTI plea and upheld his arrest warrants.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340
|343.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.98
|756.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.88
|36.23
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.97
|926.94
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.2
|62.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.2
|176.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.5
|739.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.88
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.29
|309.77
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs157,491 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 183,699.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Karachi
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Quetta
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Attock
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Multan
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,310
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.