Mark Ruffalo apologises for supporting Palestine

Web Desk
04:39 PM | 25 May, 2021
Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo has left several fans disappointed as he backtracked on his statements as now thinks Israel is not committing genocide.

Turning to his Twitter handle, the 53-year-old posted a tweet where he revealed after reflection on his opinion that now he had changed his stance. Previously, he was lauded for his stand against Israeli violence towards Palestinians

Claiming that his opinions were uninformed, he wrote

"I have reflected and wanted to apologise for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide’.” Ruffalo added, "It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful and is being used to justify antisemitism here and abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole."

Twitter users were quick to react to his statement as they called him out for retracting on his previous statements. People were disappointed by his sudden switch and sought to correct him.

Another tweeted, “You know what’s inflammatory? Dropping bombs on civilians (with no way out) and killing 200+ including 66 children buried in rubble with thousands injured in 11 days. But yeah, let’s apologize for calling a spade a spade.”

Ruffalo’s tweet comes after Paris Hilton and supermodel Bella Hadid also chose to alter their stance on the violence to appear neutral.

