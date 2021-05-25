Mark Ruffalo apologises for supporting Palestine

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo has left several fans disappointed as he backtracked on his statements as now thinks Israel is not committing genocide.

Turning to his Twitter handle, the 53-year-old posted a tweet where he revealed after reflection on his opinion that now he had changed his stance. Previously, he was lauded for his stand against Israeli violence towards Palestinians

Claiming that his opinions were uninformed, he wrote

"I have reflected and wanted to apologise for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide’.” Ruffalo added, "It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful and is being used to justify antisemitism here and abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole."

I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 25, 2021

Twitter users were quick to react to his statement as they called him out for retracting on his previous statements. People were disappointed by his sudden switch and sought to correct him.

you should tell the families of the 200+ murdered palestinians in gaza that were declared enemy combatants in the latest idf propaganda that their occupiers aren’t actually committing ethnic cleansing when they “mowed the lawn” last week — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 25, 2021

Another tweeted, “You know what’s inflammatory? Dropping bombs on civilians (with no way out) and killing 200+ including 66 children buried in rubble with thousands injured in 11 days. But yeah, let’s apologize for calling a spade a spade.”

you know what’s inflammatory? dropping bombs on civilians (with no way out) killing 200+ including 66 children buried in rubble with thousands injured in 11 days. but yeah, let’s apologize for calling a spade a spade. — فلسطين‎ (@BonsaiSky) May 25, 2021

all the celebs who suddenly shut up or even apologised about caring for palestine's basic human right to survival is terrifying........how bad are these threats from the hollywood CEOs https://t.co/g7EwqIstfZ — ice ミ☆ (@lgbtkendrick) May 25, 2021

You never referred to the Palestinians who were being slaughtered as ‘Hamas’ in your previous tweets. What happened? Who got to you? Were the 70+ murdered children fighting for Hamas? ????????‍♂️#FreePalestine https://t.co/73L0gQPxwT — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) May 25, 2021

Ruffalo’s tweet comes after Paris Hilton and supermodel Bella Hadid also chose to alter their stance on the violence to appear neutral.

1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people - it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah https://t.co/f9R6LYljez — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 11, 2021