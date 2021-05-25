Haier S6 LED TV series; catering to your entertainment needs!

Haier LED televisions are the go to televisions in the market for your entertainment needs. Haier televisions provide you with an enhanced watching experience. Talking about the Haier S6 LED series, Haier brings to you an amazing television series with the best features available in the market. The S6 series comes equipped with Google Assistant and intelligent voice control making your television an easy to operate device and catering to your entertainment needs in the best way possible. It also has a remote application which allows you easily navigate different functions in your television.

The 4K High Dynamic Range makes movies more interesting to watch and gives the user a more lifelike experience while watching a movie. The Bluetooth feature allows you to connect your devices to your television, it also has HAIER SMART APP that’s providing unique AI to control your smart devices like Smart Door bell, Smart security camera and Haier Smart appliances easily and the six speaker units with 30 Watts that come installed in the television provide the consumers with one of the best sound experiences available in the market.

Haier continues with its mission to keep its customers satisfied and which is why it continues to lead the appliances market. Haier is the Global No1 appliances brand according to Euromonitor International and that could only be possible with the love and support of our customers. We take pride in the quality of our products, as well as our service and after sales service so you can purchase your favorite Haier product with the peace of mind that we have you covered.

For customer support Haier also providing FREE INSTALLATION from 50” to onward all over the Pakistan.

Live Smart & Buy Smart with Haier today!

Don’t forget to follow us on our social media platforms for more upcoming discounts and promotions!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HaierPakistan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haierpakistanofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HaierPakistan