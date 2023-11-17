  

Search

BusinessTop News

Finance minister hints at increasing electricity, gas tariffs in Jan

Web Desk
10:00 AM | 17 Nov, 2023
Finance minister hints at increasing electricity, gas tariffs in Jan
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – It appears that there won’t be any relief for the public from the high electricity and gas tariffs as interim Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar has indicated a plan by the caretaker government to raise these utility prices in January.

In a press conference at the Q Block, the federal minister highlighted the government’s commitment under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) to lower costs in the energy sector and restore its efficiency.

Dr Akhtar stressed the urgency to address the circular debt in the power and gas sectors, which has surpassed 4% of the Gross Domestic Product.

Discussing her discussions with the IMF, Dr Akhtar mentioned tariff revisions in the energy sector and potential additional taxes on sectors like real estate and retail. However, she clarified that final decisions on these matters are pending.

Emphasizing Pakistan’s need for a fresh short-term IMF program due to fragile macroeconomic stability, she hinted at the necessity for a medium-term program under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) post the SBA conclusion.

Regarding the external financing gap, Finance Secretary Imdad Bosal expressed optimism about a successful IMF review unlocking program and project loans from multilateral lenders such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and Islamic Development Bank. He anticipated a reduction in the current account deficit, thus decreasing the external financing requirement.

Dr Akhtar anticipated disbursements from the World Bank totalling $2 billion in loans for the current fiscal year. Furthermore, she highlighted the expected buildup of foreign exchange reserves post the approval of a $700 million tranche from the IMF, estimating a total disbursement of $1.9 billion out of $3 billion under the SBA.

Addressing the caretaker government’s efforts to stabilize the economy, Dr Akhtar discussed proactive measures aimed at enhancing market confidence. Initiatives such as the $3 billion SBA program and endeavors like the Special Investment Facilitation Council to expedite investments in critical infrastructure were highlighted.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:12 AM | 11 Nov, 2023

Caretaker KP Chief Minister Azam Khan passes away

01:15 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

Caretaker govt approves massive increase in gas tariff

12:29 AM | 24 Oct, 2023

ECC approves up to 200pc increase in gas tariff

12:55 PM | 20 Oct, 2023

Another ‘shock’ awaits Pakistanis as electricity tariff likely to ...

03:20 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Pakistan likely to jack up natural gas price by 100% ...

05:45 PM | 5 Oct, 2023

Nepra approves hike in electricity prices by Rs1.71 per unit in FCA ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:00 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Vivian Richards' daughter hits back at Ramiz Raja for laughing at ‘racist’ joke

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 17 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 17, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check out today’s forex rates

Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.1 290.15
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.4 80.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.31 771.31
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.76 40.16
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.83 37.18
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.71 941.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.97 61.57
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.39 26.69
Omani Riyal OMR 747.43 755.43
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.99 79.69
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.09 27.39
Swiss Franc CHF 324.3 326.8
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase – Check out today’s gold rates 17 November 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 17 November 2023

On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.

Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.

In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,548

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: