Finance minister hints at increasing electricity, gas tariffs in Jan

ISLAMABAD – It appears that there won’t be any relief for the public from the high electricity and gas tariffs as interim Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar has indicated a plan by the caretaker government to raise these utility prices in January.
In a press conference at the Q Block, the federal minister highlighted the government’s commitment under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) to lower costs in the energy sector and restore its efficiency.
Dr Akhtar stressed the urgency to address the circular debt in the power and gas sectors, which has surpassed 4% of the Gross Domestic Product.
Discussing her discussions with the IMF, Dr Akhtar mentioned tariff revisions in the energy sector and potential additional taxes on sectors like real estate and retail. However, she clarified that final decisions on these matters are pending.
Emphasizing Pakistan’s need for a fresh short-term IMF program due to fragile macroeconomic stability, she hinted at the necessity for a medium-term program under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) post the SBA conclusion.
Regarding the external financing gap, Finance Secretary Imdad Bosal expressed optimism about a successful IMF review unlocking program and project loans from multilateral lenders such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and Islamic Development Bank. He anticipated a reduction in the current account deficit, thus decreasing the external financing requirement.
Dr Akhtar anticipated disbursements from the World Bank totalling $2 billion in loans for the current fiscal year. Furthermore, she highlighted the expected buildup of foreign exchange reserves post the approval of a $700 million tranche from the IMF, estimating a total disbursement of $1.9 billion out of $3 billion under the SBA.
Addressing the caretaker government’s efforts to stabilize the economy, Dr Akhtar discussed proactive measures aimed at enhancing market confidence. Initiatives such as the $3 billion SBA program and endeavors like the Special Investment Facilitation Council to expedite investments in critical infrastructure were highlighted.
Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.
On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.1
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.31
|771.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.71
|941.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.43
|755.43
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.3
|326.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.
On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.
Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
