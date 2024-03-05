Search

Indian PM Narendra Modi felicitates Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz Sharif

Waqas Ahmed
09:24 AM | 5 Mar, 2024
Indian PM Narendra Modi felicitates Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz Sharif
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined world leaders as he wished Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a social media post, the Indian premier said “Congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

Modi extended felicitations despite soaring tensions between two arch-rival nations.

Tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi have continued unabated for decades, primarily rooted in territorial disputes, and due to Indian-occupied Kashmir.

These tensions even escalate, leading to military skirmishes, cross-border firing, and strained diplomatic relations between nuclear armed nations.

In 2019, Islamabad downgraded its diplomatic relations with Modi-led government after New Delhi revoked the special status of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

PM Sharif, in his previous term, expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with India, but linked it with restoration of Kashmir status. 

