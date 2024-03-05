Indian PM Narendra Modi felicitates Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz Sharif

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined world leaders as he wished Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a social media post, the Indian premier said “Congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

Modi extended felicitations despite soaring tensions between two arch-rival nations.

Tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi have continued unabated for decades, primarily rooted in territorial disputes, and due to Indian-occupied Kashmir.

These tensions even escalate, leading to military skirmishes, cross-border firing, and strained diplomatic relations between nuclear armed nations.

In 2019, Islamabad downgraded its diplomatic relations with Modi-led government after New Delhi revoked the special status of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

PM Sharif, in his previous term, expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with India, but linked it with restoration of Kashmir status.