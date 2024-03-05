Indian PM Narendra Modi felicitates Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz Sharif

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined world leaders as he wished Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
In a social media post, the Indian premier said “Congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”
Modi extended felicitations despite soaring tensions between two arch-rival nations.
Tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi have continued unabated for decades, primarily rooted in territorial disputes, and due to Indian-occupied Kashmir.
These tensions even escalate, leading to military skirmishes, cross-border firing, and strained diplomatic relations between nuclear armed nations.
In 2019, Islamabad downgraded its diplomatic relations with Modi-led government after New Delhi revoked the special status of Indian-occupied Kashmir.
PM Sharif, in his previous term, expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with India, but linked it with restoration of Kashmir status.
Waqas Ahmed is Editor, Digital Media, at Daily Pakistan Global. You can reach him at waqas@dailypakistan.com.pk
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.69
|750.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.12
|914.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.05
|318.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.