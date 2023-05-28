Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan marks silver jubilee of historic nuclear tests

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is observing the silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer, marking the 25th anniversary of nuclear tests, with a resolve to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity, freedom and independence.

On the silver jubilee nuclear tests ceremony, Pakistan reaffirmed its resolve to continue working towards the promotion of peace and stability at the regional level and globally.

Pakistan Army pays tribute to the contributions of scientists, engineers, and technicians for the security and development of Pakistan.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that nation is celebrating silver jubilee of Takbeer Day today and the success established the 'balance of power' in the region.

https://twitter.com/OfficialDGISPR/status/1662547339012349952

Armed Forces pay rich tribute to the brilliant minds

The military’s media wing said Pakistan achieved minimum defense capability today back in 1998.

The Day commemorates the remarkable achievement of establishing Credible Minimum Deterrence, and this achievement has reshaped the power dynamics in our region, ISPR said.

PM for moving ahead with same spirit as manifested on Youm-e-Takbeer

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the nations defence, sovereignty, national dignity, and freedom were of paramount importance and no one had the courage to take away its freedom.

The premier said the day reminded that for the defence, solidarity and national interests, they would not budge from any sacrifice. Expressing determination that with unity, hard work and staunch faith, we would turn our homeland into an economic power, he said.