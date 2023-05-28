Earthquake jolts Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other Pakistani cities

ISLAMABAD – A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hits Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Swat, and other cities in Pakistan on Sunday.

Tremors were also felt in Swat, Peshawar, Batgram, Dir Bala, Swabi, Mardan, and several cities in southern and northern Pakistan where people came out of their houses out of fear. Initial reports suggest no damages so far.

Pakistan Meteorological Department said the epicenter of the earthquake was said to be around 223km deep near the Hindu Kush range at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

The tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including China, Afghanistan, and India.