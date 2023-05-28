Search

PakistanTop News

Sanaullah says intercepted phone call exposes PTI’s conspiracy to use false rape claims against govt

Web Desk 10:05 AM | 28 May, 2023
Sanaullah says intercepted phone call exposes PTI’s conspiracy to use false rape claims against govt
Source: RanaSanaUllahOfficial/Facebook

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah made startling revelations in a midnight presser, claiming that intelligence agencies intercepted a phone call that exposed an alleged conspiracy by the Imran Khan-led PTI in another bid to malign the incumbent government.

PML-N stalwart holds a press conference after midnight in his hometown Faisalabad, in which he claimed that the former ruling party planned to blame the government and institutions for these incidents in the international media.

He refrained from naming characters involved in the intercepted conversation, saying two types of conspiracies can be heard. The first was to raid the house of a PTI worker, and cause deaths, which could be used and the second one was false rape allegations to malign institutions and government.

In the presser, Sanaullah also slammed PTI for getting help like US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who according to him, was paid to work against the state.

PML-N leader lashed out at PTI, saying that the purpose of his gambit was to mislead the nation and to malign the government internationally.

He made the claims at a time as the government turned down embattled Imran Khan’s offer for talks, saying that negotiations were held with politicians, not terrorists, and that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief is now himself seeking an NRO.

Imran Khan calls for immediate talks as party leaders continue to leave

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Khawaja Asif says PTI's disintegration result of Imran Khan's 'mistakes'

08:49 PM | 28 May, 2023

Three more PTI leaders quit party over May 9 attacks

06:00 PM | 28 May, 2023

Imran Khan slams Sanaullah for ‘covering up horror stories’ with ‘staged rape’ claims

02:58 PM | 28 May, 2023

Dr Seemin Jamali passes away in Karachi after long battle against cancer

10:22 PM | 27 May, 2023

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail quits PTI over May 9 incidents

05:26 PM | 27 May, 2023

Saudi Arabia to deposit $2 billion in SBP before IMF bailout, says Pakistan’s defence minister 

03:03 PM | 27 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Tobacco causes negative contribution to national economy

01:08 AM | 29 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28th May, 2023

09:05 AM | 28 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 330 333
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381 384.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.6 85.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 82.6 83.4
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.21 770.20
Canadian Dollar CAD 225.5 227.5
China Yuan CNY 40.6 41
Danish Krone DKK 41.39 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.2 941.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.98 178.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 744.58 752.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.73 79.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.73 27.03
Swiss Franc CHF 316.34 318.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 28, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Karachi PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Islamabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Peshawar PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Quetta PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Sialkot PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Attock PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Gujranwala PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Jehlum PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Multan PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Bahawalpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Gujrat PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Nawabshah PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Chakwal PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Hyderabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Nowshehra PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Sargodha PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Faisalabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Mirpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: