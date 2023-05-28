Sanaullah says intercepted phone call exposes PTI’s conspiracy to use false rape claims against govt

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah made startling revelations in a midnight presser, claiming that intelligence agencies intercepted a phone call that exposed an alleged conspiracy by the Imran Khan-led PTI in another bid to malign the incumbent government.

PML-N stalwart holds a press conference after midnight in his hometown Faisalabad, in which he claimed that the former ruling party planned to blame the government and institutions for these incidents in the international media.

He refrained from naming characters involved in the intercepted conversation, saying two types of conspiracies can be heard. The first was to raid the house of a PTI worker, and cause deaths, which could be used and the second one was false rape allegations to malign institutions and government.

In the presser, Sanaullah also slammed PTI for getting help like US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who according to him, was paid to work against the state.

PML-N leader lashed out at PTI, saying that the purpose of his gambit was to mislead the nation and to malign the government internationally.

He made the claims at a time as the government turned down embattled Imran Khan’s offer for talks, saying that negotiations were held with politicians, not terrorists, and that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief is now himself seeking an NRO.