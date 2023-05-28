Imran Khan to be tried under Army Act as estranged party members ready to become approvers: report

LAHORE – As top civil and military leaders vowed to crush May 9 protesters by using Pakistan Army Act, ousted premier Imran Khan could also face trial as many of his former party members are ready to become approvers against the populist leader who is isolated amid a crackdown.

PTI chairman is apparently besieged and isolated at his Lahore residence as government instigates a sweeping crackdown against his party members which even forced dozens of politicians to part ways with cricketer-turned-politician.

A report in Friday Times suggests that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief will face a military trial, or even court-martial, for his alleged crimes, especially May 9 mayhem in which civil and military installations were attacked.

Quoting well-informed sources, the reports suggest that Imran Khan will face charges for instigating the masses to mutiny, provoking people to vandalize army installations, ransacking monuments of martyrs, and pedaling false narratives against state institutions.

It said the incumbent government planned to apprehend the PTI chief before the end of this month but there’s a change in plan and he will be under house arrest amid isolation. It said crimes he has been accused to commit carry life imprisonment, and even death sentence.

As key aides of Imran Khan have deserted him and his party, it was reported that some leaders are likely to become ‘approvers’ or witnesses against an outspoken politician, who is facing over 100 cases since being removed from power.

Some of the leaders hinted in pressers that how top leadership asked them to push a specific narrative against institutions. Firdous Ashiq Awan, who was sidelined from PTI for quite some time, also confirmed Imran Khan’s involvement in May 9 vandalism.