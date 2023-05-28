Imran Khan to be tried under Army Act as estranged party members ready to become approvers: report

LAHORE – As top civil and military leaders vowed to crush May 9 protesters by using Pakistan Army Act, ousted premier Imran Khan could also face trial as many of his former party members are ready to become approvers against the populist leader who is isolated amid a crackdown.
PTI chairman is apparently besieged and isolated at his Lahore residence as government instigates a sweeping crackdown against his party members which even forced dozens of politicians to part ways with cricketer-turned-politician.
A report in Friday Times suggests that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief will face a military trial, or even court-martial, for his alleged crimes, especially May 9 mayhem in which civil and military installations were attacked.
Quoting well-informed sources, the reports suggest that Imran Khan will face charges for instigating the masses to mutiny, provoking people to vandalize army installations, ransacking monuments of martyrs, and pedaling false narratives against state institutions.
It said the incumbent government planned to apprehend the PTI chief before the end of this month but there’s a change in plan and he will be under house arrest amid isolation. It said crimes he has been accused to commit carry life imprisonment, and even death sentence.
As key aides of Imran Khan have deserted him and his party, it was reported that some leaders are likely to become ‘approvers’ or witnesses against an outspoken politician, who is facing over 100 cases since being removed from power.
Some of the leaders hinted in pressers that how top leadership asked them to push a specific narrative against institutions. Firdous Ashiq Awan, who was sidelined from PTI for quite some time, also confirmed Imran Khan’s involvement in May 9 vandalism.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.20
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
