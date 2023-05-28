Search

PakistanViral

Imran Khan to be tried under Army Act as estranged party members ready to become approvers: report

Web Desk 11:28 AM | 28 May, 2023
Imran Khan to be tried under Army Act as estranged party members ready to become approvers: report
Source: @PTIofficial/Twitter

LAHORE – As top civil and military leaders vowed to crush May 9 protesters by using Pakistan Army Act, ousted premier Imran Khan could also face trial as many of his former party members are ready to become approvers against the populist leader who is isolated amid a crackdown.

PTI chairman is apparently besieged and isolated at his Lahore residence as government instigates a sweeping crackdown against his party members which even forced dozens of politicians to part ways with cricketer-turned-politician.

A report in Friday Times suggests that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief will face a military trial, or even court-martial, for his alleged crimes, especially May 9 mayhem in which civil and military installations were attacked.

Quoting well-informed sources, the reports suggest that Imran Khan will face charges for instigating the masses to mutiny, provoking people to vandalize army installations, ransacking monuments of martyrs, and pedaling false narratives against state institutions.

It said the incumbent government planned to apprehend the PTI chief before the end of this month but there’s a change in plan and he will be under house arrest amid isolation. It said crimes he has been accused to commit carry life imprisonment, and even death sentence.

As key aides of Imran Khan have deserted him and his party, it was reported that some leaders are likely to become ‘approvers’ or witnesses against an outspoken politician, who is facing over 100 cases since being removed from power.

Some of the leaders hinted in pressers that how top leadership asked them to push a specific narrative against institutions. Firdous Ashiq Awan, who was sidelined from PTI for quite some time, also confirmed Imran Khan’s involvement in May 9 vandalism.

Another blow to Imran Khan as ex-federal minister Ali Zaidi quits PTI, politics

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Khawaja Asif says PTI's disintegration result of Imran Khan's 'mistakes'

08:49 PM | 28 May, 2023

Imran Khan calls for judicial inquiry on May 9 riots, vandalism

08:16 PM | 28 May, 2023

Three more PTI leaders quit party over May 9 attacks

06:00 PM | 28 May, 2023

Imran Khan slams Sanaullah for ‘covering up horror stories’ with ‘staged rape’ claims

02:58 PM | 28 May, 2023

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail quits PTI over May 9 incidents

05:26 PM | 27 May, 2023

PTI to sue Health Minister Patel over his claims about Imran Khan’s medical state

09:42 AM | 27 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Tobacco causes negative contribution to national economy

01:08 AM | 29 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28th May, 2023

09:05 AM | 28 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 330 333
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381 384.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.6 85.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 82.6 83.4
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.21 770.20
Canadian Dollar CAD 225.5 227.5
China Yuan CNY 40.6 41
Danish Krone DKK 41.39 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.2 941.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.98 178.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 744.58 752.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.73 79.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.73 27.03
Swiss Franc CHF 316.34 318.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 28, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Karachi PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Islamabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Peshawar PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Quetta PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Sialkot PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Attock PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Gujranwala PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Jehlum PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Multan PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Bahawalpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Gujrat PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Nawabshah PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Chakwal PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Hyderabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Nowshehra PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Sargodha PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Faisalabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Mirpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: