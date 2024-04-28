Ishaq Dar appointed deputy prime minister

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

