Sindh police announces Online Driving License Service; Check Fee Structure

KARACHI – Sindh Police announced launching an online service that will allow citizens to obtain their driving licenses from their homes.

The decision was made to facilitate issuance of driving licenses through an online platform, with the Deputy Inspector General of the Driving License Branch Sindh providing a detailed briefing on the initiative.

The online driving license service will be operational starting next week. It will enable citizens to apply for new learning licenses, renew existing licenses, and obtain international driving licenses online.

The online facility will provide comprehensive details about the process, applicable license fees, and designated banks for fee collection. Applicants will need to submit medical fitness certificates and B-forms for both license renewals and permanent licenses, which must be obtained from authorized hospitals.

Proposals are also being considered to facilitate overseas Pakistanis with medical fitness and B-form submissions for international driving license renewals.

Sindh Police Online Driving License Service