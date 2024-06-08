Sindh police announces Online Driving License Service; Check Fee Structure

KARACHI – Sindh Police announced launching an online service that will allow citizens to obtain their driving licenses from their homes.
The decision was made to facilitate issuance of driving licenses through an online platform, with the Deputy Inspector General of the Driving License Branch Sindh providing a detailed briefing on the initiative.
The online driving license service will be operational starting next week. It will enable citizens to apply for new learning licenses, renew existing licenses, and obtain international driving licenses online.
The online facility will provide comprehensive details about the process, applicable license fees, and designated banks for fee collection. Applicants will need to submit medical fitness certificates and B-forms for both license renewals and permanent licenses, which must be obtained from authorized hospitals.
Proposals are also being considered to facilitate overseas Pakistanis with medical fitness and B-form submissions for international driving license renewals.
|Category
|Learner License Fee
|Permanent DL
|Renewal within 30 days
|Renewal after 30 days
|New Learner License
|Rs50
|Rs100
|Rs510
|Rs660
|Motorcycle
|Rs100
|Rs100
|Rs960
|Rs1260
|Car
|Rs100
|Rs100
|Rs960
|Rs1260
|Car + Motorcycle
|Rs150
|Rs100
|Rs1410
|Rs1860
|MCR
|Rs100
|Rs100
|Rs960
|Rs1260
|LTV
|Rs100
|Rs100
|Rs960
|Rs1260
|LTV + Motorcycle
|Rs150
|Rs100
|Rs1410
|Rs1860
|HTV
|Rs100
|Rs100
|Rs460
|Rs460
|HTV + Motorcycle
|Rs150
|Rs100
|--
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 8, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300.00
|303.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.00
|356.00
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76.00
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.20
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.20
|59.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.30
|26.60
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.50
|74.10
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
